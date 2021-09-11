It’s impossible to resist falling into my own DMs

Over a decade I have been ignoring a lot of pathetic and one-sided DMs. Although I have sent links and shared photos in the chats, I never received any response.

Although it sounds embarrassing, don’t be alarmed. Just DMing to myself.

Okay, that sounds a bit embarrassing now that it’s been written. Let me tell you why, before you judge.

Direct messages sent via social media are primarily used by people who use it to contact friends, family, acquaintances and even strangers. Although I exchange messages with others, I frequently use the DM feature on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to myself. Sometimes, I will text or use Slack to communicate with myself. If it is easier than AirDrop or iMessage, I will send interesting or resonant posts to you.

Slide into your own DMs to save and collect information is a practical, convenient, and helpful method. Problem is that I don’t always remember to read the DM-worthy content I have sent myself. As a consequence, my digital blackholes are filled with dreadfully relegated robust feeds that I have personally created and long forgotten.

To make amends with my past selves, and to restore integrity in the self-DM process, I embarked on a journey. What I discovered about myself was amazing.

You could self-DM if you wish. You might consider it.

The ghosts of forgotten DMs

Recently, I realized that I don’t check my DMs. I clicked on my Twitter direct messaging thread accidentally and received a reply to a tweet I had sent a few days before. The tweet was a great read and I wanted to revisit it. However, I was worried that it might get lost among my growing number of like tweets so I DM’d it. Even though the tweet had been only one week old, it was already long forgotten. This made me wonder if there were any other treasures hidden in my stack of DMs.

Scrolling up, I found 2021 DMs and the first tweet I ever sent in June 2017. There were helpful advice threads, suggestions for pitch ideas, relevant reaction screenshots from TV accounts such as @nocontextroyco and @nonewgirlcontxt, which claimed to have a recipe to make gluten-free chocolate chip cookies. Also, there was a collection of 25 tweets regarding Chris Evans’ knit sweater on Knives Out. The journey down the memory lane was so interesting that I couldn’t stop.

Highly recommend DMing yourself “Ted Lasso” clips for easy viewing.

Credit SCREENSHOT/TWITTER

Next? Next up? Instagram. Scrolling back through the June 2016 DM, I found a slew of beautiful art and sentimental quotes, as well as countless photos. I’d sent myself lists of small businesses to buy from, accounts to follow, books to read, tips for managing anxiety, and that one deeply soothing Cillian Murphy Calm ad, so I’d always have it on hand. It felt like Content Christmas.

I know what you’re probably thinking: Can’t I just save Instagram posts to folders? It’s easier and only requires a single tap, whereas DMing myself requires me to hit the share button on a post, type my own name in the search bar, and hit send. Yes, you could save to folders. However, I enjoy the absurdity in sending myself messages and this has become an addiction that I cannot seem to break or want. Think about this: Why have social media gods allowed us to send messages directly?

Were we not meant to use social media platforms for this purpose?

It’s hard to remember when I last sent a message to myself. Perhaps I remember texting myself reminders from middle school with my Motorola Razr silver. Perhaps I blew my own DMs in my AIM, Myspace or Tumblr days. Facebook was the first social media platform that I found a self-DM.

A perplexing KanyeWest lyric was sent to me via Facebook on June 23 2008. This would become my high school yearbook quotation. I sent an article on Michael Phelps winning the Olympics in 2008, as well as a confirmation from StubHub for tickets to Beyonce’s 2009 I Am… World Tour concert. I also wrote an essay for Spanish class 2010. I was probably going to use a number of emo lyrics to become my status. I did however, write a Buzzfeed listicle for 2013 about John Krasinski and other bizarreities.

To my great surprise, my trip to my DMs which began as a joke ended up being a full-blown emotional rollercoaster ride. After seeing how many messages that I had sent and forgotten to read, I expected to be embarrassed. The nostalgia I felt when scrolling through my digital history over the years was something that I didn’t expect. It was so funny that I even Facebook messaged the last copy of 16th-birthday party invitations to myself. It was a blast from my past. Semi-formal, too? Please Teen Nicole!

All you need is a light jacket!

Credit SCREENSHOT/FACEBOOK

It was like looking into old diaries or digital time capsules to revisit special content collections that have touched my heart over the years. All those DMs were so much appreciated by me. It was only that I wished they had been checked sooner.

Did this happen to me? That’s what I was wondering. Did other users DM and not check chats?

Self-DMing A common and chaotic practice

A Twitter poll was created to see if others have slipped into their DMs. More than 66 per cent of the 297 people who voted said that they DM all the time. Hee!

The practice was quite common and many people responded to say that even though they message constantly, they forget to verify their DMs. Chaos. Our intentions may be pure, but at least they are honest.

If you are a fan of DMing or would like to get started, it is advisable to set aside time in your day to review your DMs. You can set reminders to ensure you never miss this valuable content. One Twitter user who said she usually forgets to check her DMs shared that she’ll read them whenever she gets stuck or feels like she’s hit a creativity lull. They are used as “inspiration threads”, which is an excellent idea that I love and will try to implement myself.

People also provided helpful suggestions in tweet replies if you don’t feel comfortable sending self-DMs. Instead of DMing people, you might try texting or emailing. This will allow you to easily mark or pin your messages unread and make it more likely that you’ll give them a chance. It is possible to bookmark pages you wish to visit in your browser, or to use bookmarks or other save options built into social media platforms. You will still need to verify those.

If all else fails, you could download an app like Pocket, which lets you sync your personal accounts and save content from different devices, social media platforms, and publishers in one handy place.

Although it sounds great to have one app that stores all of my content, I am not sure how practical this would be. It’s not like I can remember how to go to another app to save my favourite tweets, Instagram posts and articles. Most importantly, it’s not something I want. The challenge and excitement of myself sliding into my own DMs is what I love, so I don’t want to give up that life.

Plus, ghosting is not something I plan to do. It’s rude.

Publited Sat, 11 Sep 2021 at 13:09:01 +0000