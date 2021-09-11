James Bond: “George Lazenby had sex arranged as an audition’

After the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice, Sean Connery bowed out of the 007 franchise. Producers of the series set out to search for a new actor to play the part of international man of mystery. They eventually settled on George Lazenby, an Australian actor who had never done any acting before. Before quitting, he starred in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Lazenby was not simply given the job, but had to do a lot of work in order to show his worth.

Lazenby, in the Hulu documentary Becoming Bond reminisces about his iconic Bond role. The casting process required that the actor undergo four months of tests to ensure he was suitable for the role. He was required to swim laps around a swimming pool and ride on a horse naked in front of Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman, his 007 bosses. He was only 30 years old at the time and was forced to use a match to make him sound British. This helped mask his Aussie accent. Lazenby was perhaps most shocked when a young lady came to his hotel room. READ MORE: No Time To Die run time: How long is No Time To Die? The longest bond ever

Lazenby said that he recalled seeing a man in his hotel room with an 18-year-old woman. He was then told by Lazenby that she wanted to have sex. In the documentary, he said that "She stripped off her gear" and complied with the request. The man was reading a newspaper while he "sat in a chair next to me". Lazenby asked, "Aren't you going to participate in?" Lazenby recalled asking: "Aren't you going to join in?" He was an a ****y pervert. Following the departure of Lazenby, Lazenby told the woman and man that they had left the room.

Saltzman believed that Lazenby had accidentally punched the stuntman, resulting in a bleeding nose. Lazenby was a long-time actor who looked great as 007 even before the role was cast. Connery went to Connery to have James Bond madeover done to the long-haired and bearded Aussie actor. He then went to Connery's tailor and bought a Savile Row outfit, followed by a Rolex. He sat down in the office of the casting director and began to look like Bond.

Lazenby was able to make a strong connection on set with Diana Rigg, Bond girl. He praised his time spent on the film but refused to sign $1 million contracts to continue six 007 films. It was basically a slave contract that dictated his style and hairstyles in public. One year later, Connery began production on Diamonds Are Forever (Connery’s sixth Bond movie), which was released in 1971. SOURCE/SOURCE/SOURCE

