Mark Stubbs Director at Radford stated that the model “really stands out.”

He stated that the Radford Type 62-2, John Player Special guise is a unique proposition.

The JPS car is more striking from a design standpoint than the Classic or Gold Leaf sibling, and features larger diffusers, intakes and wheels.

The car’s presence is enhanced by the use of the iconic Formula 1 racing livery.

Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 14:22.15 +0000