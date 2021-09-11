Johnny Depp is the Pirates of the Caribbean Jack Sparrow in the film festival. WATCH

Johnny Depp has not been confirmed or denied his role in the continuing Pirates of the Caribbean series for the last few years. Rumours have been rife online suggesting Disney have “axed” the star from the ongoing series, something that has neither been confirmed nor denied just yet. There are currently no Pirates projects that involve Depp, so his time playing Jack Sparrow is now over. This was true up to this week.

Depp recently was made guest of honor at the Deauville American Film Festival. There were a variety of screenings and awards as well as opportunities for press, along with a few red carpets. Depp was able to speak with many of his fans at a red carpet event, including a young Pirates fan who was dressed up as Jack Sparrow. Depp immediately gravitated to the fan's young love and began to engage with him. READ MORE: Johnny Depp: Jack Sparrow 'will die off-screen in new Pirates movie'

Depp said hello and began to sway on the spot. Jokingly, he asked him: "Have any of you ever seen how you look?" It's because I see myself when it looks like this… Because I know when I look like that, I don't look any different. The video, which was posted by Twitter account @Savvy_CapJackie, was captioned: "Johnny Depp making the voice of Jack Sparrow for this little child… It is too beautiful …" Since his 2017 movie Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017, this is Depp's first appearance as Jack Sparrow.

Depp continued: "I travel along Captain Jack in my luggage. Jack Sparrow is my friend and I am his loyal servant." Since then, it has been revealed The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie will be starring in a reboot of the franchise. Robbie will play a role in the secret Pirates movie with an unknown writer.

Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey’s writer for Pirates, is this time writing it. Robbie stated that the film will be filled with “girl power” in an interview he did early last year. She continued, “It is too soon to discuss it.” It’s obvious that I love Hodson. “I don’t have a Pirates producer, so I will just wait and watch the whole thing unfold. “We are really, really excited about the possibility of adding a key female component to this world.” The Pirates of the Caribbean films are available on Disney Plus now. SOURCE / SOURCE

