Liz Hurley (56), sparks excitement as she walks around in bold bikini in new jaw-dropping video

By Newslanes Media
9

Must read

Liz Hurley, 56, undoubtedly left jaws on the floor in her latest Instagram video last night. A clip she shared of her in yellow bikini was a big hit.

The caption she added to the video was “Last September sun #Hertfordshire”.

Liz uploaded the photo, showing off her toned body from every angle. It left little room for imagination.

Starting on her stomach, she rolled onto her front and smiled at the camera.

The bright-colored two-piece showed off her toned body.

This video was posted just 14 hours ago and has received more than 500,000 hits.

Elizabeth was a stunning example of what it meant to be young.

One person said, “56 years old and you still look 26.”

One commenter said: “How?” What is the secret to looking exactly like you looked in Austin Powers’ first movie?

Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 09:36.50 +0000

