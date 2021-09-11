Liz Hurley (56), sparks excitement as she walks around in bold bikini in new jaw-dropping video

Liz Hurley , 56, undoubtedly left jaws on the floor in her latest Instagram video last night. A clip she shared of her in yellow bikini was a big hit.

The caption she added to the video was “Last September sun #Hertfordshire”.

- Advertisement -

Liz uploaded the photo, showing off her toned body from every angle. It left little room for imagination.

Starting on her stomach, she rolled onto her front and smiled at the camera.

The bright-colored two-piece showed off her toned body.

READ MORE: Jenny Ryan defended by co-star Anne after NTAs 2021 outfit mocked