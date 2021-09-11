Lord of the Rings: Aragorn’s star in Lord of the Rings reveals that a ‘beautiful scene’ was cut from the films. This is the first time it has been revealed.

Throughout the filming of The Lord of the Rings in the early 2000s, director Peter Jackson filmed as much as he could to adapt the books as perfectly as he could. The Extended Editions of the films included some extra scenes – The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King. However, many were left out. Viggo, Aragorn’s actor has shared one poignant scene that was shot but not included.

Through the films, Liv Tyler explored in detail Aragorn's complex relationship with Arwen (Liv Tyler), showing how they tried to keep their marriage together as an elf and man. The viewers were able to see glimpses into their relationship and their future but the truth about their past remained unknown. Peter had originally attempted to resolve this problem by adapting the romantic scene between them, but Viggo later revealed that it was never viewed. Viggo stated in an interview that "there was a scene we shot as memory flashback." This was during the courtship period when Arwen first met [Aragorn]. READ MORE: Lord of the Rings actor 'broke down crying' during The Hobbit filming

Viggo said, "We took it right before we went on a break. I had to be clean-shaven as well as dressed up. They tried to make sure I looked as young and healthy as possible. "I had different hairstyles and was dressed as an elf." This look was not seen in the movie, as fans might recall. Viggo continued: "It's a scene in the book, where they walk through this flowery meadow. Although it was beautiful, the sequence wasn't necessary for the film.

It isn't over for the Lord of the Rings. Next year Amazon Prime Video will be adapting Tolkien's second age of Middle Earth into a TV show. The show will supposedly follow the Silmarillion, the prequel to the Lord of the Rings Trilogy. Amazon Studios last month announced that the second season of the series will be filmed in England. This is New Zealand, where the Lord of the Rings trilogy was filmed.

Elijah Wood, Frodo’s actor, responded to the news on Twitter with a flippant Facepalm Emoji. Many of his followers agreed to his sentiment. One writer wrote that Lord of the Rings was synonymous with New Zealand. Although you were not filming stuff in England for the hobbit, it was interiors. Amazon Prime Video allows you to rent The Lord of the Rings trilogy as well as The Hobbit trilogy. SOURCE

