Menopause symptoms: These are the two earliest symptoms. The production of hormones is declining

As hormone levels drop, symptoms can begin to appear during the climacteric period. Menstrual periods may still be regular at this stage, but two signs of the impending menopause include night sweats and mood changes. According to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, mood changes can be attributed to a decline in progesterone and oestrogen levels. The organisation said that mood swings can also be caused by night sweats and lack of sleep.

Women's experiences in the period leading up to menopause can be affected by lifestyle factors such as exercise and diet. The average UK age at which a woman can reach menopause in her 50s is 51. Women can experience the natural symptoms of menopause between 45 and 55. The urge to go to the bathroom more often may increase as oestrogen levels fall. DO NOT MISS:

Urination discomfort can also lead to bladder leakage and more infections of the urinary tract (UTIs). It is possible for the skin to become more dry and more prone to bruising. The NHS said that "unwanted facial hair growth could also be caused by a lack of estrogen." You might also experience the following symptoms: Sometimes itchy skin and the sensation that someone is crawling onto them

Lightheadedness/dizziness

Feeling tingling in your arms and legs

A burning sensation in your mouth

Tinnitus

Tenderness of the breasts (although they might shrink slightly)

Fatigue

Gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhoea and wind, indigestion and wind, and bloating

Allergies are on the rise

Modification in the body odour

Bleeding gums

Modifications to the fingernails

Unspecified feelings of fear or dread.

It is important to exercise to stay healthy after menopause. Evidence suggests that a more active lifestyle can lead to fewer perimenopausal symptoms. The NHS is certified that aerobic, sustained, and consistent exercises, such as running, biking, and swimming, are the best. You should avoid exercising for at least two hours before going to bed. It's when a woman experiences 12 consecutive months without periods that it is called post-menopause.

Publited Sat, 11 Sep 2021 at 14:38.01 +0000