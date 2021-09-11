“Next big thing”: Autonomous cars will revolutionize transportation Car insurance industry

The self-driving car is a recent development in motoring. Tesla’s Autopilot system has been leading the charge. The UK Department for Transport stated that automated lane-keeping system (ALKS), would become the legal first form of hands-free driving.

Express.co.uk exclusive interview: He said that although transport is evolving faster than ever before, the insurance industry cannot keep up.

“The rise of electric vehicles, the new business models like ridesharing and autonomous cars pose enormous challenges for traditional insurance companies.

Autonomous cars may be the next step in autonomous car technology. The features that were developed from autonomous vehicle testing have been integrated into the new technology, along with advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), and other safety features.

I believe this trend will continue. Autonomous testing can help to improve the safety of new vehicles.