Saturday, September 11, 2021
One third of shark and ray species may be extinct

By Newslanes Media
Climate change, overfishing and habitat loss are all contributing to a worldwide crisis for chondrichthyan species, collectively called chondrichthyan.

The original story appeared in The Guardian. It is part of The Climate Desk collaboration.

According to an 8-year scientific research, a third of the shark and ray species were overfished to near extinction.

The canary in the coal mine that is overfishing is sharks and rays. Imagine a David Attenborough show with only 75 percent of the predators left if I told you three quarters of all tropical and subtropical coast species were at risk. Nicholas Dulvy of Canada’s Simon Fraser University, the lead author of this paper, said that if sharks are decreasing, then there is a problem with fishing.

The health of “entire ocean ecosystems” and food security is in jeopardy, said Dulvy, a former co-chair of the shark specialist group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

According to a paper in Current Biology, September 6, the number of species that are facing “a global crisis of extinction” (sharks, rays and chimaeras), has increased more than twice in a decade.

The most endangered species of rays is the 611 shark species, which represent 41 percent; 36% of 536 species of sharks; and 9 per cent of 52 species of chimaera.

Dulvy stated that: “Our study has revealed an increasingly grim reality with these species now constituting one of the most endangered vertebrate linesages, second to the amphibians, in terms of the risks they face.”

Publited Sat, 11 Sep 2021 at 12:13.38 +0000

