Paris Hilton’s little sister Nicky is the perfect pastel Pair at Gitano Restaurant

Paris Hilton and her younger sister Nicky have been enjoying all that New York Fashion Week has to offer, from the runway shows to the invite-only events.

But the dynamic duo seemingly took a break from the festivities as they ventured around the Big Apple on Friday afternoon.

Paris and Nicky were captured arriving to the Tulum-inspired modern Mexican Kitchen, Gitano, for a delicious midday meal.

The 40-year-old heiress, who recently launched a cooking show on Netflix, turned heads in a quirky A-line dress with fabric made to look like pages out of a recipe book.

Paris slipped her feet into a pair of powder blue heels and shielded her eyes with some angular shades.

She carried her belongings in duo-toned Chanel bag tucked under her arm.

As for her signature blonde strands, Hilton had her hair parted to one side and bumped under at the ends.

Nicky put on a leggy display in tweed shift dress and a pair of blue suede heels.

The 37-year-old socialite’s bright blonde hair was worn down and styled in voluminous waves.

Just like her older sister, Nicky threw on a pair of designer sunglasses of her own for their lunch date.

Later in the day, Paris was spotted in the stands at the Men’s Singles semifinal match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexander Zverev of Germany during the US Open.

She ditched her bright blue patterned frock for a black dress with colorful sleeves.

The author had a huge smile on her face as she enjoyed some friendly conversation with a male pal seated next to her.