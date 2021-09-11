Private Cristiano Ronaldo for Sir Alex Ferguson, Man Utd’s icon Comments ahead of Newcastle

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson told Sam Allardyce that Cristiano Ronaldo was destined to be a superstar before he tore Bolton apart on his first debut for the club in 2003. The Portugal international is primed to make his second bow against Newcastle today. Fans are excitedly awaiting his spectacular homecoming.

Manchester United is expected to be strong today in Newcastle.

David De Gea will start as goalkeeper, with a back four consisting of Aaron Wan–Bissaka (Raphael Varane), Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw.

It’s possible that Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, and Paul Pogba will play in midfield.

United will start Ronaldo alongside Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Mason Greenwood.

Ronaldo’s Return is for many the most important story of the day.

And, ahead of his second debut, people involved in his first appearance back in 2003 have spoken to The Athletic.

