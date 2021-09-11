Review of Frozen: The spectacular staging is sure to thrill Disney fans

The show shines best in spectacular set pieces, which range from an extravagantly decorated palace to terraces adorned with lanterns and lit by the Northern Lights. A jaw-dropping bridge is made of gigantic, glistening Icicles that rises from the wings. It continues rolling over the stage for as many as three theatres. It is a mystery where it went. What is the secret to their success?

- Advertisement -

It was pure magic, and this is before Elsa unleashed her powers across the huge LED screens that framed the stage. Our delighted gasps could be heard across London.

Barks sounds imposing as Elsa, while Stephanie McKeon adds a charming giddyness to Anna. Obioma Ugoala is a charming ice-seller Kristoff, while Oliver Ormson plays the role of Prince Hans with a fine swagger. The show’s real star is the supporting cast. Sven, Olaf and Olaf (a funny Craig Gallivan) were both adored by everyone. They are beautifully brought to life with puppetry and actors. I was captivated by the children who were around me.