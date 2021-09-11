Ringo Starr, one of the Beatles’ drummers was banned from playing drums during their first single

The Beatles recorded their first-ever single, Love Me Do, on September 4, 1962, with the band’s first drummer Pete Best playing the percussion instrument. Martin and Brian Epstein, the band’s manager decided Best was not up to the task, and they fired him. John Lennon, George Harrison and Paul McCartney tried to replace Best with Ringo Starr. But Martin and Epstein were not satisfied.
This day in 1962 was September 11. Ringo came to EMI Studios to record his first single. However, he found another drummer to fill his place.
Martin shared the following: Martin once said that “On September 11, 1962, we finally got together and made our first record.” In the meantime, Starr had been brought by one of the boys and they told him: “We are going to get Ringo playing with us.”
Martin hired Andy White, a session drummer to drum on Love Me Do.
He continued: “I told him: “We spent good money on the best London drummer. Your bloke is not welcome in my house. He’ll be out by himself later.
Martin said: “Poor Ringo felt mortified, and I felt sorry…so I gave him my maracas.”
Starr later told Anthology that he went to the play. Martin didn’t like me, so Starr called Andy White, a professional drummer, to play.
I was shocked that he doubted me. “We have a professional drummer,” he said to me as I came down, ready to rock.
He has apologized several times, George said, but that was catastrophic. I have hated the b r for many years.
Starr described later the “terrible moment” he met another musician while speaking to Hunter Davies, The Beatles biographer.
McCartney spoke out about the first song they recorded without a drummer.
Anthology. He stated that George Martin got his way, and Ringo did not drum the first single. He played only tambourine.
Ringo never got over it. “He had to return up to Liverpool, and everybody asked him: “How was it in the Smoke [London]?”
We’d all say, ‘B side’s good’, but Ringo wouldn’t confess to liking it, not being on the a-side.
Starr eventually received the credit for playing drums on the band’s a-side Love Me Do.
It reached 17 on the UK Singles Charts.
Harrison described Love Me Do’s radio broadcast as the “best buzz” of all times.
