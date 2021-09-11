Ringo Starr, one of the Beatles’ drummers was banned from playing drums during their first single

The Beatles recorded their first-ever single, Love Me Do, on September 4, 1962, with the band’s first drummer Pete Best playing the percussion instrument. Martin and Brian Epstein, the band’s manager decided Best was not up to the task, and they fired him. John Lennon, George Harrison and Paul McCartney tried to replace Best with Ringo Starr. But Martin and Epstein were not satisfied.

This day in 1962 was September 11. Ringo came to EMI Studios to record his first single. However, he found another drummer to fill his place.

Martin shared the following: Martin once said that “On September 11, 1962, we finally got together and made our first record.” In the meantime, Starr had been brought by one of the boys and they told him: “We are going to get Ringo playing with us.”

Martin hired Andy White, a session drummer to drum on Love Me Do.

He continued: “I told him: “We spent good money on the best London drummer. Your bloke is not welcome in my house. He’ll be out by himself later.

Martin said: “Poor Ringo felt mortified, and I felt sorry…so I gave him my maracas.”

