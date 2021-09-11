Simon Rimmer: “We weren’t invincible” Simon Rimmer claims he nearly went Bankruptcy after getting ‘too confident’

Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer, 58, has opened up about a difficult period in his life in the ’90s when he nearly went bankrupt after becoming “too cocky” with his plans to expand his restaurant empire. On her podcast White Wine Question Time Kate Thornton interviewed the celebrity chef about how he once was “three days from foreclosure” on his home and that he also had a twelve-month-old daughter with Ali.

Simon spoke about his 1991 opening of Greens, a vegetarian restaurant.

Kate was told by him that he didn’t understand what he was doing and that a lot of people ignored the rules.

The chef explained that Greens’ success led to him and his team opening two more restaurants, but he was too enthusiastic.

He stated that the next pivotal moment was when we became cocky. We opened another non-vegetarian restaurant right around the corner. It almost cost us our lives, and then we opened a new one.

