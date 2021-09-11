Spider-Man Theory: Uncle Ben will make his debut in No Way Home

For some time, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe are eagerly awaiting Spider-Man: The Way Home. The film is expected to feature Tobey Maguire (and Andrew Garfield) as the Spider-Verse. The upcoming Disney movie may also introduce the legendary Uncle Ben for the first time.

Peter Parker is a patriarchal figure through Uncle Ben. Peter learned from him how "with great power, comes great responsibility" and his positive outlook. Spidey fans have been surprised that Uncle Ben is not yet introduced in the MCU. This was a surprise considering his importance. The No Way Home trailer revealed that Holland's Parker would attempt to alter reality with Doctor Strange's magic powers. READ MORE: Avengers 5 exclusive: Alan Silvestri on if he'll return as composer

In classic Spider-Man style, everything is going wrong. This leads to Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and possibly even the Green Goblin. Spider-Man, however, will eventually have to make the difficult decision to bring reality back to normal. Here is where you will find the Spider-Verse comics. Although the plots of Spider-Verse comics are very different, they share many of the same beats, including a reality-ending danger, multiple Spider-Men and unexpected cameos. Let us know your thoughts. Is Uncle Ben ready to make his public debut? Join the debate in the comments section here

While Uncle Ben is not yet mentioned or seen in live action MCU, he was discussed in Disney Plus' latest episode of What If …?. The episode saw zombies take over MCU's world and leave it utterly devastated. Spider-Man survived the ordeal, but it didn't stop him from being a hero. Hope Van Dyne observed that he was positive and cheerful throughout his journey. Peter answered the question "Practice" when asked how he keeps so happy during times of trouble.

Spider-Man continued to name those that he’d lost. My Aunt May said, “If they don’t smile when it’s hard to, then maybe we should all be gone.” Spider-Man: The Way Home is believed to have former Spidey star Maguire and Garfield aboard, but Garfield recently said that he will not be taking part in the action. “I can understand why people freak out about that concept because I am a fan too.” You can’t help thinking of scenes and moments where you think, “Oh my God! How f g cool is that?” “But I think it is important to state on record that I don’t know if I’m involved in this.” On December 17, Spider-Man: The Way Home will be in cinemas

