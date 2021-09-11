Sturgeon has a major problem in trying to join EU. Economic plan torn apart.

Experts have previously argued Scotland’s ability to power most of the country using renewable sources could help secure a YES vote in indyref2.

Scotland had earlier this year announced that it was just short of reaching its goal of producing 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy.

According to data published by the Scottish government in March, Scotland made less than 3 percent.

However, if Scotland were to leave the EU it’s unlikely that the EU would subsidise its green sector.

However, there is an opportunity for Scotland to work with the EU on green energy.

The Edinburgh Napier experts believe that Scotland has the potential to become a major wind power producer, which could be beneficial for the EU’s carbon-neutrality targets.

