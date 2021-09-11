Supporting survivors of sextrafficking without harming Consenting to sex workers

This is Porn Week. Mashable gives you an annual look at the business and pleasures of porn.

Sex trafficking is one of the worst criminal phenomenons of the 21st Century. Every day, traffickers kidnap innocent people, often underage children, and force them into sex slavery. Dozens of organizations have popped up to fight the scourge. Although they sound like they are fighting a noble war, some of these nonprofits have spent time and resources trying to outlaw legal, consenting sex workers who have nothing to do with the sex trafficking trade. Their missions extend beyond preventing sex trafficking into banning all forms of pornography, although they tend to mostly tout the former when convincing lawmakers and celebrities to join their causes.

FOSTA/SESTA has not been used to charge traffickers, although the law “had a chilling impact on freedom of speech.”

Many sex-trafficking charities have been aligning the legal porn market with sex traders for years. In 2018,Polaris,Coalition Against Trafficking in Women,Exodus Cry, and other advocates who oppose sex trafficking urged Congress to pass FOSTA/SESTA. Websites became subject to ads, comments and other content that could be related to sextrafficking after former President Donald Trump signed legislation from the Senate and House into law. It sounds great, but the law does not distinguish between legal sex and sex traficking. According to TheColumbia Human rights Law Review, although prosecutors rarely charge traffickers under FOSTA/SESTA laws, the law “had a chilling impact on freedom of speech.” Banks and financial institutions are now less likely to work with adult consenting, legal pornographers because of the new rules. FOSTA/SESTA makes it more difficult for law-abiding pornographers such as myself, to perform their jobs. This is despite the fact that our jobs are legally in the U.S.A and have nothing to do sex trafficking. According toVox FOSTA/SESTA has made it less secure for in-person sexual workers to inspect clients, and led to increased violence against women.

The New York Times reported on horrifying accounts of child abuse and revenge porn. Exodus Cry and other FOSTA/SESTA advocates lobbied MasterCard and Visa to deny processing payments to porn businesses. MasterCard immediately stopped payments to Pornhub. However, to purchase a Pornhub video, you must now verify your age using an ID. OnlyFans temporarily banned porn several months later. They blamed banks for refusing to pay sex workers, according to Financial Times.

Many legal professionals in the adult sector have seen human trafficking as a way to hide their anti-porn beliefs. They are succeeding in their mission. I’ve seen more threats to porn than any other adult industry veteran, having performed in well over 1000 porn videos. FSC, an industry lobbying organization for adult industry workers and sex workers says that we have been fighting for more laws than ever before. Mike Stabile (a representative of FSC) says that FSC has hired federal lobbyists in order to reach more members of Congress who are working on legislation that affects sex workers. This coalition is particularly concerned about “laws that promote banking discrimination for adults businesses”. Because of the crisis, the coalition launched a fundraising campaign in order to recruit more lobbyists.

However, there are also terrible criminals who sex-traffick people from outside our industry. These people need our support. Stereotyping all non-profits means to stereotype them as people who have done the same to pornographers over years. Moreover, pornographers who are legal professionals should be able to help victims. Recent conversations with social justice professionals have led me to look into good support organizations. These are ways that adult performers can assist survivors of sex slavery without having to help the non-profits trying to eliminate consenting sex employees.

1. Keep it local

National groups tend to focus their efforts on lobbying lawmakers to pass new laws. However, local nonprofits work with survivors. Local organizations are more likely to assist survivors in finding housing, employment, or mental health care. Where can you find reliable nonprofits that work with survivors?

It is difficult to determine which group is best because there are many local organizations that help survivors. Kate D’Adamo is a longtime advocate for sex worker rights and was previously the national policy advocate at The Sex Workers Project at Urban Justice Center. This organization works to decriminalize the sex trade. Although the most effective group might not have the highest SEO ranking on Google, many national anti-porn trafficking groups place ads on search engines.

D’Adamo urges potential donors and volunteers to visit theFreedomNetwork. The group connects donors and volunteers to local organizations specializing in assisting sex trafficking survivors with job training, legal and social services, and housing. These are a great way to link donors and volunteers with survivors-focused organizations.

2. Before you volunteer or donate, research organizations

Before you give or volunteer, research the organization. It can be time-consuming and tedious to find the right group in an environment where so many people are working multiple jobs. It’s easy to use sites like Charity Navigator or Charity Watch. The sites grade organizations based on criteria such as the amount they spend helping others versus their executive salaries.

The Coalition to Abolish Traffic and Slavery (or CAST) is an exceptional group. Charity Navigator rates it as a “give confidence” rating for good reasons. CAST, based in Los Angeles offers free legal aid to survivors. CAST also offers mentorship programs to survivors in order for them to find work. A shelter is also available for those who have lost their homes and are looking for somewhere to call home.

You should also check out domestic violence and homeless shelters. They are primarily focused on providing shelter for homeless persons, but often have sex-trafficking victims as part of their mission. D’Adamo states that trafficking, as far as service provision is concerned, is a mere line of funding. Your local refugee/immigration org may have a program for trafficking, and your local shelter might receive victims of trafficking.

3. Help with domestic violence shelters

While it’s simple to send a check and feel great about yourself, helping survivors requires that we work together. Ask how you can assist trafficking victims at your nearest shelter for women, homelessness assistance non-profit, and domestic violence survivors group. Volunteering can help trafficking victims get food and support in applying for jobs. Don’t forget to listen and learn from survivors, rather than making assumptions about their needs.

Listen to survivors and not make assumptions.

We should assist legal consenting pornographers who operate ethical businesses. We have one thing in common: Our self-servicing interests. Volunteering helps remind people that they are citizens and not sex-traffickers. We should also help victims as we are in good standing within our communities. This is the right thing.

This advice can be followed by the public and not only sex workers to help victims of sex slavery. Online porn users can be more aware of the sites they are viewing and choose to only visit those that have verified performers, their consent, or pay them.

Some pornographers may be good, but not all survivors of sextrafficking are. It is our duty to support charities that do good work. The survivors who they help deserve our support.

Cherie DeVille, a two-time winner for the AVN Award as MILF Performer, of the Year is an internet favorite. She was also a presidential candidate and a physical therapist. Los Angeles is where she resides. __S.79__

