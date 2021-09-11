The rise of bed bugs is alarming. Here are 10 ways to keep them from entering your house.

Pack

You may also find bed bugs in cardboard. After moving, unpack the boxes as quickly as possible and don’t store cardboard. Instead, stick to plastic containers.

- Advertisement -

It’s not always about sharing

Take extra precautions if you use laundry facilities in shared spaces, like student housing.

Take your laundry items with you to the wash. Once they have been washed and dried, place them back into the bag.

You can fold them at home, where they are safer.

- Advertisement -

Take a look at your secondhand furniture

Before you buy secondhand furniture, inspect it for any bed bugs.

Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 06:15:00 +0000