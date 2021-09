Holidaymakers can enjoy the most sun hours in Folkestone or Hythe.

Southwark, London was the hottest place with an average temperature of 22.80*c.

- Advertisement -

According to The Dozy Owl, Britons looking for a breeze should go to Tunbridge Wells District in Kent, which has the highest windspeeds.

The UK’s 20 Hottest Places

1- Canterbury City

2- Ashford District

3- Richmond upon Thames, London

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 18:53.10 +0000