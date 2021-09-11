Quantcast
23.1 C
United States of America
Saturday, September 11, 2021
type here...
Technology

To avoid being harmed, upgrade to Google Chrome and Edge now Microsoft issues warning to Windows 10 users

By Newslanes Media
0
8

Must read

To avoid being harmed, upgrade to Google Chrome and Edge now Microsoft issues warning to Windows 10 users

Microsoft Teams and over 1000 popular websites, including Twitter, stopped supporting IE11 last year. The browser will be ending its service next year, even though the Office 365 apps that were still available have been removed from Internet Explorer.

Even if you choose to stay with your veteran browser, you will have to switch later.

- Advertisement -

You have many other options that can help you protect yourself from the ongoing threat. You can take advantage of the Internet Explorer zero-day vulnerability by using Office documents that have been specially created.

It’s best not to open Office documents from untrusted sources until there is a fix.

Microsoft claims that mitigations are available to address this threat.

Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 07:08:03 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBBC: Susanna Reid, GMB host reacts to “I’m so sorry” A colleague shares sad family news
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks