Trailer for Lost In Random video

WarioWare: Get It Together is out today. But it is not only Nintendo who is celebrating this new title. EA and Zoink released Lost In Random today, an action-adventure video game that is now available for PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

EA and Zoink released a new trailer to celebrate this occasion. Although the trailer only lasts 30 seconds, it gives a good idea about the game and the gameplay. The launch trailer was tweeted by Zoink, which you can view down below.

Publiated Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 23:41.07 +0000