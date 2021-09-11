Type 2 diabetes symptoms: High blood sugar may be visible on the skin

According to the American Diabetes Association, people with high blood sugar tend to have more chances of fungal and bacterial infections. Moreover, there are certain conditions exclusive to diabetes. Do you have signs of acanthosis? The raised or brown spots appear around the neck and armpits. These lesions may also appear on the elbows and knees.
These changes could lead to skin issues called diabetic dermopathy.
They can look like age spots and appear as scaly, light brown patches in circular or oval shapes.
It is particularly true because the lesions are not painful, itchy, or open as wounds.
These lesions can often be seen on both the front and back of your legs if you are paying attention.
DON’T MISS:
High blood sugar can lead to serious health problems.
It is important to get a diagnosis quickly and lower blood sugar.
The organisation also stated that necrobiosis lipsoidica diabeticorum, (NLD) is another disease which could be caused by blood vessel changes.
NLD can cause spots that are similar to diabetic demopathy but they’re smaller, deeper, and more severe.
The lesions often appear as “dull, rose, raised areas” but then transform into shiny scars with violet borders.
It may be easier for blood vessels to be seen under the skin. NLD may cause itching and pain; occasionally, spots can crack open.
It is important to schedule a visit with a doctor as soon as you notice an open sore.
How can you lower your blood sugar?
Other warning signs that high blood sugar could be present, according to the global diabetes community include:
- Feeling extremely thirsty
- Not being able to use the bathroom as often
- Dry mouth
- Tired/lethargic feeling
- Feeling uneasy and irritable
Walking is one of the most effective ways to lower blood sugar levels.
However, strenuous exercise can cause blood sugar to spike as the body responds to stress.
Drinking more water can also be beneficial when your blood sugar is high. This will help flush the excess glucose from your body.
It is also useful to reflect on the amount of sugar in your diet. If necessary, adjust it.
Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 07:25:00 +0000