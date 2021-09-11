Uber Technologies (UBER), Dips more Than Other Markets Here are some things you should know

Uber Technologies (UBER), closed at $39.89 during the most recent trading session. This is a move of -1.14% from the previous day. This move was less than the 0.77% S&P 500 loss that day.

Today’s closing bell saw shares of ride-hailing firm RideHailing.com losing 5.57% in the last month. This was behind the Computer and Technology sector’s gains of 3.13% and 1.55%, respectively.

Wall Street is expecting positive news from UBER when it reports its next earnings. UBER will report earnings at -$0.43 per Share on that date, representing a 30.65% increase in year-over-year revenue. Our latest consensus estimate calls for $4.4 billion in revenue, an increase of 40.76% over the previous-year quarter.

Our Zacks Consensus estimates for the entire year project earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue $16.32 trillion, which represents an increase of +94.82% & +35.08% respectively from the previous year.

It is important to note changes in analyst estimates of UBER. Investors also need to be aware. These changes help show how the near-term business trends are constantly changing. Positive estimate revisions can be viewed as a sign that the company is optimistic about its business outlook.

We believe that these revisions to estimates are related to stock moves by near-team stocks, based on our research. We have created the Zacks Rank to benefit from these changes. It is a proprietary model that takes into consideration estimate revisions and gives an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank System ranges from #1 (Strong Buy), to #5 (Strong Sell). Since 1988, #1 stocks have returned an average +25% per year. Within the last month, Zacks Consensus EPS estimates have moved 27.83% lower. UBER currently holds the #3 Zacks rank (Hold).

Internet-related services are part of Computer and Technology. The current Zacks Industry Rank for this industry is 114. This puts it among the top 45% in all 250+ industries.

Zacks Industry Rank measures the strength and diversity of individual industries by measuring their average Zacks Rank. Research shows that top-rated industries are able to outperform bottom 50% by a factor 2 to 1.

Zacks.com has more details about all these metrics and many more.

