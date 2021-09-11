UK Holidays: There are three ways you can cut costs when booking an Autumn holiday Staycation

Summer may be on its way out, but that doesn’t mean the end of UK staycations . According to reports, the domestic holiday boom is continuing right through until the October half term – with some parks and campsites extending their opening dates to facilitate travel .

Philip Turner, founder of The Chestnut Group, which boasts accommodation across East Anglia, advises Britons to sidestep travel booking sites and go straight to the source.

Express.co.uk was informed by him that he advised property owners to “go direct and talk to them, and work around their flexibilities.”

Many times, rates are offered at a lower price for dates that are less common, especially mid-week.

Paul Hardingham, managing director of Landal GreenParks UK, told Express.co.uk this can be particularly helpful for those hoping to enjoy a “luxury stay”.

“You can have a luxurious break during off-peak seasons or a midweek getaway when prices are usually lower.”

A tour operator may also offer accommodation at a discounted price to holidaymakers.

Rabbie’s offers small-group tours in Europe and the UK as a sustainable tour operator for coaches.

Heather Reekie, director of marketing and sales for Rabbie’s Tours told Express.co.uk: “A key factor of holidays is accommodation. This can be both a costly and stressful decision.

Book your accommodations as an addition through a tour operator to help you save on autumn and late-summer staycations.

“Frequently, tour operators are able to secure special rates which means that holidaymakers may be able to get a much lower price than booking directly through third-party booking sites.

Ms Reekie said that prices were lower in autumn and winter than during peak summer.

Book a tour anytime between October and April to get lower rates.

