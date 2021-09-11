Ultra Clean Holdings’ (UCTT), Stock Movements -0.26% You Should Be Aware

Ultra Clean Holdings closed at $46.17 during the most recent trading session. This represents a -0.26% increase from the previous day. The change was smaller than that of the S&P 500, which suffered a 0.77% decline on the same day.

– Zacks

Today’s close saw shares of chipmaking equipment company gain 6.51%, surpassing gains of 3.13% and 1.55% respectively in the Computer and Technology sector.

Wall Street will look for positive news from UCTT when it reports its next earnings. UCTT will report $1 earnings per share on that date, which is expected to represent a 36.99% year-over-year increase. Our latest consensus estimate calls for $543.97million in revenue, an increase of 49.74% over the previous-year quarter.

Our Zacks Consensus estimates for the entire year project earnings of $3.90 per sen and revenue of 2.03 billion. This would be an increase of +39.29% & +44.92% respectively from the previous year.

It is important that investors keep track of any changes in analyst estimates regarding UCTT. These changes help show how the near-term business trends are constantly changing. Positive estimate revisions can be viewed as a sign that the company is optimistic about its business outlook.

We believe that these revisions to estimates are related to stock moves by near-team stocks, based on our research. We have created the Zacks Rank to benefit from these changes. It is a proprietary model that takes into consideration estimate revisions and gives an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank System has a track record that outperforms, with stocks ranging from #1 (Strong Buy), to #5 (“Strong Sell”) since 1988. Since then, the average return for #1 stocks is +25% per year. This month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained flat. Currently, UCTT has a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

UCTT’s Forward P/E ratio is 11.87, according to its valuation. Its industry has an average Forward PE ratio of 15.65. This might lead one to conclude that UCTT trades at a discounted rate.

UCTT’s PEG ratio is 1.48. The PEG ratio is a popular measure that’s similar to the well-known P/E. However, it also considers the expected earnings growth rate of the company. Yesterday’s closing saw a PEG ratio average of 0.93 in UCTT’s sector.

Electronics – Manufacturing Machinery is part of Computer and Technology. This industry has a Zacks Industry Rank 92 which places it among the top 37% out of 250+.

Zacks Industry Rank measures the strength and diversity of individual industries by measuring their average Zacks Rank. Research shows that top-rated industries are able to outperform bottom 50% by a factor 2 to 1.

Zacks.com allows you to follow UCTT during the upcoming trading sessions.

