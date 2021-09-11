Unable to pay cash at stores?

Consumer group Which? To gauge the experience with payments, Consumer group Which? conducted two surveys.

Jenny Ross (Who? ), was inspired by the findings to call on companies and organizations to ensure that people are not hindered by digital payments. Jenny Ross, Which?money editor, was inspired by these findings to ask firms for help in ensuring that people don’t feel hampered by digital payments.

- Advertisement -

She stated that cash is still an important way for consumers to pay millions.

It is concerning that many people still have difficulty spending their coins and notes, even though the country has lifted its lockdown restrictions.

The phone survey included those consumers that were less technologically proficient and more dependent upon cash. This second poll was conducted online.

A quarter of respondents to the telephone survey said that they were unable pay money with cash at least once in April or July since Covid restrictions had been lifted.

- Advertisement -

One in six (16%) of those with cash refusal were unable to purchase an item.