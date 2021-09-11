USA Truck (USAK), Stock Movements -0.65%. What You Should Do Be aware

USA Truck (USAK), closed its most recent trading day at $13.77. This is a decrease of 0.65% over the previous session. The difference was smaller than that of the S&P 500, which suffered a 0.77% decline on the same day.

– Zacks

Before today’s trading, truckload carrier shares had fallen by 2.33% in the last month. This is lower than the Transportation sector’s gains of 0.78%, and 1.55% for the S&P 500.

USAK will look to show strength as it approaches its next earnings report. Analysts expect USAK will report earnings of $0.51 per stock in that report. This would be a 75.86% year-over-year increase.

Any recent revisions to USAK analyst estimates should be noted by investors. Revisions that have been made recently tend to be reflective of the most recent business trends. Positive revisions can be interpreted as positive signs for the company’s business outlook.

Our research shows that these revisions to estimates are directly linked with near-team stock movements. This is a great opportunity for investors to capitalize by using Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank takes into account these estimates and gives investors a straightforward, actionable rating system.

Zacks Rank, which can range from #1 (Strong Sell) to #5 (“Strong Buy”), has a remarkable track record of performance. #1 stocks have a +25% average annual return since 1988. Our consensus EPS projections have moved by 2.33% in the last 30 days. USAK currently holds the #3 Zacks rank (Hold).

Investors need to take note of USAK’s current valuation metrics. This includes its Forward P/E ratio (6.6). The industry average Forward P/E is 15.96. This might lead one to conclude that USAK trades at a discounted rate.

Part of the Transportation sector is the Transport – Truck industry. The current Zacks Industry Rank for this industry is 35. This puts it among the top 14% in all 250+ industries.

This Zacks Industry Rank is ranked in order of best to worst according to the Zacks Rank for each sector. Research shows that top-rated industries are able to outperform bottom 50% by an average of 2 to 1.

Zacks.com is the best place to follow USAK during future trading sessions.

