Video: Nintendo Minute – Play some Minecraft more for the first time

Friday has arrived, so Kit and Krysta have returned once again for another brand new episode of Nintendo Minute. This week’s episode is part 2. It’s the second time the pair have played Minecraft. However, this time they can start following the advice they received from their fans one month ago.

In the description of their video, they stated that “we are back with more Minecraft.” Although we are still beginners, and are struggling to master the game properly, you gave us great advice in our last video. We have been trying out some of your suggestions and our wonderful book. You can see Nintendo‘s tweet about the episode, which contains the video, down below.


