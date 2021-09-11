Quantcast
22.9 C
United States of America
Saturday, September 11, 2021
type here...
Technology

WhatsApp has a brand new feature that you may never see on your phone. It must be used

By Newslanes Media
0
13

Must read

WhatsApp has a brand new feature that you may never see on your phone. It must be used

This was discovered by the sleuths at WABetaInfo, who trawl through beta versions of the app to find evidence of upcoming functionality being tested by WhatsApp, who said the functionality will roll out in a future update.

The patch adds the ability for “My Contacts Other Than …”.” to view last seen. This option will allow you to choose which WhatsApp contacts you wish to prevent from viewing this status. WABetaInfo posted online about the feature.

- Advertisement -

These settings let you control who has access to your data while interacting on WhatsApp. WhatsApp offers three privacy options to manage this setting: Everybody, My Contacts and Nobody.

Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 05:05.15 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow you can be like this 38-year old woman, who has gotten mortgage-free shares
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks