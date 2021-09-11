WhatsApp has a brand new feature that you may never see on your phone. It must be used

This was discovered by the sleuths at WABetaInfo, who trawl through beta versions of the app to find evidence of upcoming functionality being tested by WhatsApp, who said the functionality will roll out in a future update.

The patch adds the ability for “My Contacts Other Than …”.” to view last seen. This option will allow you to choose which WhatsApp contacts you wish to prevent from viewing this status. WABetaInfo posted online about the feature.

These settings let you control who has access to your data while interacting on WhatsApp. WhatsApp offers three privacy options to manage this setting: Everybody, My Contacts and Nobody.

