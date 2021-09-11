You will have to wait a bit longer for new movies, this is bad news. To arrive at Disney+

Hollywood Studio Walt Disney confirmed that the remaining planned Disney films will only be available in multiplexes until they are made available on streaming services like Disney+. This is an important vote of confidence by movie lovers that they are excited to go back to the cinemas, as coronavirus deaths still average between 150 and 200 per day in the UK. Positive cases also spiral in the United States.

The Eternals will make its theatrical debut as the next entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney CEO Bob Chapek described ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, another Marvel film, as an “interesting experiment for us”, since previous films this year were released on Disney+ simultaneously with cinemas around the world. - Advertisement - To unlock movies that are currently playing in theaters, Disney+ subscribers will need to pay an additional one-off fee. This is called Premier Access and allows the subscriber to view the movie as many times they wish while still having a valid Disney+ subscription. Premier Access movies can be downloaded on portable devices so you can watch them while away from an internet connection. Premier Access is available for PS19.99 per movie. The on-demand catalog now includes all blockbuster titles that were originally released as Premier Access titles for Disney+ subscribers. Mulan arrived, as an example, with a PS19.99 price tag. However, it is now accessible to all Disney+ subscribers.

Walt Disney will continue to use the same schedule of releases for the remaining blockbusters in 2021, following the success of Shang-Chi’s theatrical release and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings are available only to multiplexes around the world for 45 days. It will then be accessible to Disney+ subscribers. Disney has not confirmed that the highly-acclaimed Marvel film will be available as Premier Access, but it may join the catalog for all subscribers later. Rumours are circulating that this will not be the case. Shang-Chi, the Legend of the Ten Rings and other titles won’t become available until Monday October 18, 2021. - Advertisement - It takes 45 days to go from streaming to cinemas than it took before the pandemic. Previously, it would take between 5 and 8 months to get blockbusters available to subscribers. However, it appears to be an efficient plan for this multi-national company. Shang-Chi’s Legend of the Ten Rings already made an incredible $127.6million (PS92million) in its first week of release worldwide.

Eternals will be directed by Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao. It stars Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek. Walt Disney confirmed that Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated remake of West Side Story would follow the same release schedule. The animated musical Encanto will only be available in cinemas for 30 days before it goes online. It features music by Hamilton master Lin-Manuel Miranda. Pixar Studio’s Soul was a huge hit on Disney+.

