According to a report, there are no six-cylinder engines for the BMW 3 Series Facelift.

A report stating that BMW’s 6 cylinder engines would be absent from the 3 Series Facelift was published earlier this week. According to the report, Euro 7 emissions regulations were the cause. We are happy to report, however, that this report is incorrect. Pun intended. With the new 3 Series, the BMW M340i/M340d and M340d will live on. According to our sources, the M340d and M340d 2022 BMW M340i are in FEP. They will be arriving in July 2022.





BMW will offer M340i, M340d sedans and touring versions of the M340i. However, the M340i sedan won’t be available in the United States. While the 3 Series Facelift sedans are still in production, the touring models will cease to be available in June 2026. Although it is not yet clear what powertrains the new generation 3 Series will feature, we have already stated that the 3 Series Facelift sedans and the X3SAV will be the first to use the electric-focused Neue Klasse platform.

Frank Weber from BMW, Chief of Development said last week that Neue Klasse was not the same as BMW i3. From the start, we will be entering the largest segments of our global fleet: 3 Series and the X3. Weber said that the ramp-up was steep. Weber said, “But you’ll notice that we are unable to move all our volumes immediately onto this platform. Neue Klasse aims to transform BMW and its core into this new architecture.





G20’s current M340i/M340d models are among the most innovative, with both their combustion engines providing exceptional performance. A turbocharged six-cylinder B58 engine delivers 374 horsepower and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft.) of torque. The European engine of the B58 is 8 HP more powerful than the North American M340i due to an Otto particulate filter. In 4.5 seconds, you can sprint between 0 and 62 mph (or 100 km/h).

BMW M340d employs the B57 6-cylinder diesel motor. It uses electrification via the 48-volt integrated start-generator. The M340d’s peak power output is 340 PS (335 horsepower) at 4,400 RPM, which is 34 PS less than the M340i. The torque characteristics make up for the difference, allowing the M340i to achieve impressive accelerations and quick stints. You can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds using the sport setting of the 8 speed Steptronic transmission combined with the standard xDrive chassis.

We can now all enjoy six-cylinder engines as the future looks electric.

