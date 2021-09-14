Plusnet broadband subscribers are losing access to many popular channels

Plusnet customers still have several weeks to use the TV service of their broadband provider. The BT-owned telecommunications firm has made it clear that its YouView-powered, paid-for TV service will soon be shut down completely. Customers will no longer have access to top channels like Discovery, Eurosport and BT Sport. The major Plusnet TV shut down takes effect November 1.

The Plusnet YouView box will remove 15 channels. Users will also be unable to record or pause live TV.

- Advertisement -

If you want to keep the set-top box, then you will be able access all standard Freeview channels and apps like BBC iPlayer or ITV Player.

Plusnet’s TV service, at PS5 per month extra, seems to have ended for a while.

Plusnet made it clear that they would no longer accept new orders starting in 2021.

Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/science-technology/1488969/Virgin-Media-beats-BT-Sky-latest-broadband-speed-tests” rel=”tag” target=”_blank”>Virgin Media beats BT and Sky in latest broadband speed tests