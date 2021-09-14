Plusnet broadband subscribers are losing access to many popular channels

Plusnet customers still have several weeks to use the TV service of their broadband provider. The BT-owned telecommunications firm has made it clear that its YouView-powered, paid-for TV service will soon be shut down completely. Customers will no longer have access to top channels like Discovery, Eurosport and BT Sport. The major Plusnet TV shut down takes effect November 1.
The Plusnet YouView box will remove 15 channels. Users will also be unable to record or pause live TV.
If you want to keep the set-top box, then you will be able access all standard Freeview channels and apps like BBC iPlayer or ITV Player.
Plusnet’s TV service, at PS5 per month extra, seems to have ended for a while.
Plusnet made it clear that they would no longer accept new orders starting in 2021.
It was not long afterwards that it became clear that customers who had already signed up for YouView would no longer be eligible to renew.
There is a small silver lining if you are unhappy with this news.
Money Saving Expert reported, Plusnet has been letting customers who are unhappy with this change cancel their broadband and TV contract penalty free.
Plusnet began to notify customers about the YouView TV shut down on August 17. Customers were given a 30-day window in which they could cancel without penalty.
You have until the last minute to cancel your Plusnet subscription without paying any fees.
If you decide to switch to another service, you’ll be charged an early termination fee.
Plusnet spoke out about the changes, saying that they are a valued provider and strive to provide customers with reliable, simple broadband service. As part of our broadening product line, we are discontinuing YouView TV from our existing customers. Customers can still access great content through the BT Sport app.
You can always move providers if you wish to keep accessing any of the now-defunct Plusnet TV channels.
To attract new customers, major internet service providers (ISPs), such as Virgin Media and Sky, regularly offer promotional deals.
A new study has shown that switching providers could save customers more than PS100 per year. Not to mention the benefits of getting new equipment free.
You might be interested in moving to Virgin Media or BT, Sky. Here are the links for some great deals.
Publiated at Wed 15 Sep 2021, 03:10:08 +0000