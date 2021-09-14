Version 13.0.0 of the Nintendo Switch firmware was released

The Nintendo Switch has not received a firmware upgrade in a few months, while the last major update for this console was 5 months ago. The summer update was mostly small, with bug fixes and improvements to stability.

Tonight, this pattern is changing. Nintendo released an updated firmware for the Nintendo Switch. After you have updated, your console will be running version 13.0.0. This update is huge. It adds Bluetooth audio support, and allows you to toggle a few options regarding the Switch’s internet connectivity. Below are the patch notes.

Bluetooth(r), audio support was also added.



For audio output, Bluetooth-connected headphones, earbuds and speakers can be paired with the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Bluetooth microphones cannot be used. Bluetooth audio can connect up to 2 compatible wireless controllers to the system. While Bluetooth audio is not active, it cannot be used. There may be some delay depending on which Bluetooth device you are using. For further information, please see How To Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.





The “Update Dock” option was enabled under System in System Settings Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch-OLED Model system. This allows for software upgrades to Nintendo Switch docks that have a LAN port.



Without a LAN port, dock software updates will not be available.

Nintendo Switch Lite did not include this feature.

For additional information, please see How To Update The Dock Firmware.



The option to maintain an internet connection in sleep mode was enabled under System Settings.



This setting allows systems that have wired internet connections to maintain their internet connection while they are in sleep mode. It allows software and other add-ons to be downloaded to the system even when it is asleep mode. This setting is automatically enabled.

This setting disables the ability to connect to the Internet periodically. It reduces energy consumption, delays downloading, and decreases power consumption.

Not all systems that have not been updated to 13.0.0 and later will behave as though this setting was enabled.

System Settings has changed the method of initiating “Calibrate Control Sticks”.



To calibrate the system, open System Settings and go to Sensors and Controllers. Next, tilt the control stick horizontally in one direction. Keep it tilted until you are satisfied with its position.



After selecting Internet in System Setting, users can see if their internet connection uses the 5GHz or 2.4GHz frequency bands under “Connection Status”.





Publiated at Wed 15 Sep 2021, 01:34.53 +0000