Quantcast
16.2 C
United States of America
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
type here...
We're performing server maintenance: As a result, our website might be unavailable for 60 minutes on 14 September 2021 13:30.
Finance

Britons are furious at the 12% increase in National Insurance for pensioners.

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Get the job shy to work and get off benefits and pay taxes. “The country is going to the dogs.”

Dontdopolitics stated that this would increase unemployment as more older workers won’t go to work.

- Advertisement -

“Not for this minimum wage or this tax. There are more jobs for young people who do not want to work. Another thing the Brexit remoaners will be responsible for is

A ragglefant said: “How is it to pay into the system your whole life and then find that you’re now second-class citizens in your country?”

Publiated at Wed 15 Sep 2021, 10:59:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMajor study reveals how to prolong your life.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks