Greenpeace campaigners have called on Prime Minister fishing method which disturbs the seabed, spent the equivalent of almost four years operating in UK waters last year.

Around 16,000 hours were spent at Marine Protected Areas, or MPAs as they are called. - Advertisement - 75 fishing boats, 60 of them EU-flagged, were granted permission to fly-fish in UK waters. The UK Government did not conduct an environmental assessment or economic impact assessment. Next week, Greenpeace and fishermen will join forces as they travel up the Thames towards the House of Parliament to protest the government’s inability to protect our oceans or fishing communities.

The efficiency of industrial fly-shooting can be as high as 11 times that of traditional inshore trawling. It involves the draggin' heavy equipment along the seabed. Only 40 out of 75 industrial fly-shooters have data on their fishing hours. This means that Greenpeace's analysis underestimates the total fleet's fishing time. - Advertisement - Greenpeace declared last week a state-of-emergency in the English Channel, Southern North Sea and the area where its new fleet of fly-shooters has been concentrated.

Thorne said: “Our government love to be praised as a global leader in marine protection and has admirably supported calls for 30 percent ocean protection by 2030. But, the UK is a much more open-minded country. We stand with fishermen whose livelihoods are in danger because of the inability of our government to protect our waterways from industrial fishing. “Next week, along with fishermen, we will sail to Parliament to show that enough is enough.

Our oceans, and our fishing communities require urgent protection.

Greenpeace UK researchers used Global Fishing Watch data from Greenpeace UK to determine how long UK-licensed vessels for industrial fly-shooting fished in UK waters and how long they spent in protected zones. Green MP Caroline Lucas was part of a Greenpeace Operation Ocean Witness Patrol in July.

She saw Larche (a French-flagged flyshooter) operating in Bassurelle Sandbank Protected Area. In front of Larche Ms Lucas held up a banner that read “This is marine protected area.” After being contacted by Greenpeace, Larche took its equipment and fled the area. Express.co.uk reached out to Defra in order for clarification.

Publiated at Wed 15 Sep 2021, 23:01:00 +0000