EU is shamed over polluting the seas. A damning report says plastics are threatening climate change

The European Commission recently released a report that found micro- and nanoplastic marine litter “poses an imminent threat to many marine animals species”, fishermen, and consumers. The international wildlife charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation has done another study and found that marine litter is affecting more whale and dolphin species than ever before, up from 37% in 1997 and 81 percent today.

According to the WDC, fewer whales equals more carbon in our atmosphere. One whale is equivalent to thousands of trees when it comes carbon capture.

The report states that plastic is now ten times more common in the ocean than blue whales today.



Julia Bradbury is a TV host and WDC Patron. She said that the study of WDC sheds light on the size and impacts of marine litter. However, the UK still has a lot to learn about its impact.



