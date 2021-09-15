Heathrow addresses surprising PS1.5b threat to flight safety: “They won’t even know what hit them”

Heathrow is the UK’s most important airport. It must be able to deal with all types of emergencies, from security regulations to passenger medical emergencies. One lesser-known danger that could cost the aviation industry more than one billion dollars per year is not known.
The threat of bird strike to aviation has existed since the dawn of human flight in the early 20th century.
An incident is when an airplane collides with an animal or bird.
While most bird strikes do not cause significant damage to aircrafts, some can be fatal and cause serious injuries to the birds.
The most common time bird strikes occur is during takeoff and landing. Heathrow must work diligently to avoid this.
These incidents result in an industry-wide loss of over PS1.5 billion annually.
Effective bird management at airports is one of the best ways to avoid bird strikes.
Airside Ian is Heathrow’s safety and security department. Viewers were invited to meet Ian. Ian is responsible for keeping an eye out on all bird activity.
According to the narrator, “If Ian has as many as a talon landing on his 3000-acre turf, he will know.”
Ian explained to viewers that an airfield must be hostile for birds. The engine might stall when a bird passes through it.
It can end up in crashing, and it could even end up with us losing a life. So we do our best to keep things as simple as we possibly can.
Ian became more important as the number of flights from Heathrow fell during the pandemic.
According to him, “There has been an increase in the number of crows and a few red kitses have arrived.” The number of pigeons has increased.”
The projectile did not disturb the Heathrow birds and Ian had to find a stronger method.
Ian was equipped with a semi-automatic blank firing pistol and made an even more impressive figure at the airport.
Ian said to viewers, “I am very interested in guns. A rifle club is something I am a part of. This is a great discipline. It helps you to keep your balance, calm down, and hit .”
The new gun will not cause any harm to birds. Ian stated that the new pistol will not cause harm to birds.
