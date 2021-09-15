Hell Let Loose PS5 Beta Release Time: Call of Duty Vanguard beta is not the only one this weekend

Open beta for Hell Let Loose, a WWII first-person shooter is available this week.

Hell Let Loose, described as a “hardcore World War II shooter”, is a multiplayer 50-50 shooter with nine maps.

Hell Let Loose, an online game that was released to very positive reviews on Steam in early this year.

Although the multiplayer shooter will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, it is available for download October 5. However, PS5 owners can still play it earlier.

The Hell Let Loose beta is exclusive to PS5 and runs September 16 through September 20. Fans have plenty of time for the game to be enjoyed.

The Hell Let Loose Beta can be played starting at 11am BST UK Time. You don’t have to pre-order it.

Playstation 5 players prepare for battle! Official tweet. Tomorrow is the launch of “The Hell Let Loose PS5 open beta!” Sep 16th-20th. 10 am UTC – 10:30am UTC “No codes required.”

Hell Let Loose is launching the beta on the same date as Call of Duty Vanguard beta.

Fans can play both games without the need to pre-order.