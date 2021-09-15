Medicare pays for CPAP Supplies and Machines

Medicare covers most of the costs for CPAP. This is a popular therapy for patients with obstructive or sleep apnea. A physician must prescribe a CPAP machine based upon tests, including a sleep study. This will allow you to be covered.

OSA is a severe condition that affects approximately 25 million Americans. It can disrupt your sleep and increase the chance of developing diabetes, heart disease, or depression. The CPAP machine maintains a constant positive airway pressure through a mask. This allows for better breathing and overall health.

How do I get coverage for CPAP?



Medicare Part A provides CPAP therapy coverage in two phases. Your doctor will give you a 3-month trial to see if CPAP is right for you. If your trial goes well, you can rent the machine for up to 13 month, and then the machine will be yours. You must lease the machine from an approved supplier of durable medical equipment for Medicare coverage.

To determine if you have sleep apnea, you will need to undergo a sleep study before starting the trial. You don’t have to spend the night in sleep lab if you can get home test equipment through your local doctor or clinic.

CPAP therapy has ongoing expenses



CPAP therapy calls for periodic replacement of masks, filters and headgear. The humidifier also needs water. Tubing connects to the CPAP machine with the mask. These supplies are covered by Medicare on different schedules. A competent supplier can help you to optimize when these items should be purchased.

What do you have to pay for CPAP?



CPAP, which is considered durable medical equipment by Medicare Part B, has a deductible. It’s currently $203 and will increase to $203 in 2021. You will then be responsible for 20% of the Medicare approved amount to rent CPAP machines and continue supply purchase.

Make sure your doctor is enrolled in Medicare. If not, you might be charged more.

Medicare Advantage might offer greater coverage for CPAP. To find out the potential savings, contact your nearest Medicare Advantage provider.



John Rossheim is a writer for NerdWallet. Email: [email protected]

