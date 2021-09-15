MercadoLibre, (MELI), Gains as Markets Drops

yseop_template_6v1-1796422″ target=”_blank”>Zacks

MercadoLibre closed its most recent trading session at $1,856.34, an increase of +0.2% over the previous trading sessions. This beat the daily loss of 0.58% suffered by S&P 500.

– Zacks

- Advertisement -

Before today’s trading, the shares of the Latin American operator of an online marketplace had gained 3.21% in the last month. This is more than the Retail-Wholesale sector’s gain by 0.47%, and that of the S&P 500 by 0.16%.

MELI will likely show strength as investors look forward to its next earnings report. The expected earnings per share (EPS) of the company will be $1.27. This is an increase of 353.57% over the previous-year quarter. The most recent consensus estimate for the quarter is $1.84 Billion, an increase of 64.87% over last year.

Our Zacks Consensus estimates for the entire year show analysts expecting earnings to reach $2.74 per share, and revenues of $6.99 million. This would represent an increase of +3525% or +75.96% compared to last year.

Investors should note any recent revisions to MELI analyst estimates. This helps to illustrate the changing nature of short-term business trends. Positive estimate revisions can be viewed as a sign that the company is optimistic about its business outlook.

- Advertisement -

Research shows these changes in estimate are directly related to near-term stock price movements. To capitalize on this phenomenon, we created the Zacks Rank. This system considers these changes and provides a simple, practical rating model.

The Zacks Rank System has a track record that outperforms, with stocks ranging from #1 (Strong Buy), to #5 (“Strong Sell”) since 1988. Since then, the average return for #1 stocks is +25% per year. In the last month, Zacks Consensus EPS estimates remained flat. MELI is currently ranked #1 by Zacks (Strong Buy).

MELI has a forward P/E ratio 676.14, according to its valuation. This is a significant premium when compared with the industry average Forward P/E ratio of 49.56.

Internet Commerce is part of Retail-Wholesale. The current Zacks Industry Rank for this industry is 206. This puts it among the lowest 19% of all 250+ Industries.

This Zacks Industry Rank is ranked in order of best to worst according to the Zacks Rank for each sector. Research shows that top-rated industries are able to outperform bottom 50% by an average of 2 to 1.

- Advertisement -

Zacks.com has more details about all these metrics and many more.

Tech Stock IPOs with Massive Profit Opportunities

Many popular platforms like Uber, Airbnb and others have finally reached the public market in the last few years. The biggest profits came from less-known companies.

In just two months, the electric carmaker X Peng saw a +299.4% increase. This is how it should be viewed…

You could have cashed out $19,970 if you’d put $5,000 in XPEV in September 2020 at the IPO.

This year could prove even more profitable with record cash flows into IPOs, and a stock market record.



Check out Zacks Top Tech IPOs >>



Get the most recent Zacks Investment Research recommendations. Download 7 best stocks for the next 30 days today from Zacks Investment Research Get this free report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read the article at Zacks.com.