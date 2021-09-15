Quantcast
Nintendo claims that there is no plan to lower the price of Switch in America

Last week there was talk of a Nintendo price cut on the Nintendo Switch. The rumors were confirmed by Nintendo who announced that the Switch would be priced lower in Europe. Although it was obvious, there are now questions regarding the North American price.

That has now been resolved. It all depends where you live in North America. Canada received a price decrease, however, according to Stephen Totilo (co-author of Axios Gaming newsletter), Nintendo did not tell him that there was any plans to drop the price in America. Below is Totilo’s tweet.

