Rachel Elnaugh, Dragons Den’s Secretary of State, slammed Professor Chris Witty for the post that he ‘will hang’

By Newslanes Media
Rachel Elnaugh (56), posted a sexist tweet about Chris Whitty (55) yesterday. Chris was criticized by the entrepreneur for suggesting that children get vaccines and he said he would ‘hang’.

Due to her offensive Twitter remark directed at Chris Whitty, the entrepreneur caused a public outcry.

A tweet by Good Morning Britain asked her to respond: “If your child is between 12 and 15, are you okay for them to get the COVID vaccine?”

Rachel stated: “Child Abuse.

This is what Whitty will do.

Over the past year, there has been much criticism directed at England’s Chief Medicine Officer.

Two men attacked him as he was walking through London’s parks earlier in the year.

This was Chris’ fourth harassment report.

Rachel was the founder of Red Letter Days UK, a gift company. She also became one the first Dragons Den investors.

Publiated at Wed 15 Sep 2021, 16:06:06 +0000

