SEISS Alert: Claim Date for Final Grant looms! Have you already received your amount?

Eligible individuals only have two weeks to apply for this assistance from the government. The deadline to submit a claim is September 30, 2021.
Any money earned outside the business is non-trading. This could include sums earned through a part-time job.
HMRC may award money if a claimant does not qualify based on previous year’s trading profits.
HMRC will have already contacted you to confirm that you are eligible for the grant, based upon your tax returns.
Step three is the final step. It involves how a person decides if they wish to claim.
All applicants must declare that they plan to continue trading during the tax years 2021-2022.
HMRC should be notified that any trading profit they believe has suffered from COVID-19’s impact between September 30 2021 and May 1 2021 is a significant reduction.
HMRC noted that the fifth grant was different than previous ones. In most cases, claimants need to inform the Government of their turnover when filing a claim.
Because different turnover numbers will result in different awards,
Freelancers need two figures to make a claim. One for April 2020-2021 and one for 2019-2021.
HMRC then will compare the figures to figure out how much has been paid.
If the claimant has a turnover of less than 30 percent, they will be eligible for a grant that covers 80 percent their average three-month trading profit.
However, this is limited to PS7.500.
A grant of 30 percent will be given to traders whose turnover falls below 30 percent. The maximum amount is PS2,850.
Publiated at Wed 15 Sep 2021, 20:43:00 +0000