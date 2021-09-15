Signs of blood clot: A mark on the leg which could indicate deep vein thrombosis.

Deep vein thrombosis is most common in the lower legs and thighs. It can also occur on the other side of your body. What are the signs to look out for?
Clots that don’t dissolve naturally can cause serious health problems, such as reducing blood flow to the heart.
Pulmonary embolism is a serious condition that can lead to death.
These can lead to breathing problems. They can cause rapid or unexplained breathing problems.
These may cause pain under your ribs, and may be worsened by deep breathing.
Pulmonary embolisms can lead to an increase in heart rate, lightheadedness, or even death.
If you’re concerned about the signs, there are many ways to identify them.
The NHS suggests that deep vein thrombosis symptoms be referred to an emergency physician or call 111 if you feel you need it.
It is crucial to call 999 immediately if you feel breathless or have chest pain.
Deep vein thrombosis is more common in overweight women who take HRT (or the contraceptive pill) or are obese.
You may also be at greater risk in certain temporary circumstances.
This includes situations like if your body is confined or you’re pregnant, or you had a baby within the past six weeks.
Sometimes it happens without any obvious cause.
You should avoid sitting still for too long to prevent blood clots.
You should seek an ultrasound scan if you suspect you may have DVT.
This scan will show if blood flows normally through the vein.
An X-ray may be taken to check the vein. To show the location of blood clots, you may be given a dye injection.
Publited at Wed 15 Sep 2021, 15:04:00 +0000