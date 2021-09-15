Simplicity is the Superpower

Entrepreneur Contributors may not agree with the opinions expressed.

Technology is usually our friend, but the constant influx of digital ads, social media and apps has complicated our lives. The average person is exposed to thousands of advertisements each day. We are often distracted by the need to “always-on” to avoid missing out on important information, which means we spend a lot more time staring at screens, sometimes multitasking. Research has shown that multitasking can be counterproductive. It reduces attention, comprehension, and performance. It can lead to anxiety, depression, and burnout.

Technology is creating an “attention bubble”, but we also have more options than ever. Each year, over 33,000 new brands are launched. It can be difficult to decide which brand to purchase, even if you’re just going to the supermarket. Barry Schwartz, a psychologist and author of The Paradox of Choice (Why more is not less), was published in 2004. It’s still relevant today.

How can we escape this hamsterwheel and remove some of the complexity from our lives? These are just a few of the ideas.

Get outside regularly



It has been shown that nature can help you reset, recharge and relax. If you’re taking your smartphone on nature walks, don’t forget to stop and take photos. It doesn’t have to be a full-day trip. A simple walk in your local area, park, or trail can suffice. You can also get outdoors if you have the space to plant a garden. This will ensure that you grow high-quality produce without pesticides. Planting mint and zucchini is a great option if you do not have a green thumb.

Daily mindfulness practice



It is possible to clear your mind and embrace simplicity by clearing it. Mindfulness allows you to focus on what matters and remove the things that aren’t. Mindfulness will help you be more aware of how your time is spent and allow you to concentrate and do high-value tasks. You can get started with apps like Calm or Journify. Five minutes per day of meditation can make a huge difference in your life , your attitude, and your relationship with others.

Declutter



We live in an environment of continuous consumption and collection. If you’re surrounded by clutter, it can be difficult to simplify your daily life. Start by cleaning out your bathroom . These are the most common clutter areas. You can get rid of any expired products (or beauty products) and plan to finish what you have. Next, get rid of any unnecessary furniture or files. You can find great websites that allow you to donate items you no longer need. Freecycle is a grassroots non-profit which allows you to post things in your local community that may be of use. It will be amazing how lighter it makes you feel to not have as much stuff.

Multi-tasking products are a good idea.



Beauty industry professionals have done an excellent job convincing us we need different moisturizers for our eyes, skin, and bodies , not to mention serums and cleansers as well as mists and spot treatments. There are many great products out there that offer multiple benefits, can be used by everyone, and are easy to use. MASAMI is my own product. It was designed to be universally applicable (everybody needs water!). So you don’t have to decide between haircare products that are suitable for colored hair or provide hydration, shine and volume . You should buy them all. It’s true for beauty products as well as cleaning products, foods, and supplements. Next time you buy a niche product, ask yourself if the investment is worth it.

Find your value



My buying has been redirected to indie female-owned sustainable brands. Many of the high-quality, handcrafted, quality products I have found are durable and handmade. This helps to simplify things — choose “disposable” goods over artisan ones. Many marketplaces make it easy. You can even choose the values you value and find brands that match them. You can help small businesses by making a little effort and finding high-quality products that you love.

There will be times when complexity can be good in your life, but most of the time it’s more fulfilling to adopt a simple approach to living and consumption. This will allow you to feel more grateful for the things you do have, and a greater awareness of what is happening with your consumption.

