TikTok has a viral challenge where kids steal soap dispensers from their schools.

TikTok is back in school and that means that students seem to be stealing anything that’s not bolted down.

Students are now using TikTok to cause social chaos by stealing small amounts of soap dispensers and Covid test kit hand sanitizers. This is the latest TikTok trend.

These videos feature an edited version Lil B’s song “Ski Ski BasedGod”, which appeared in approximately 100,000 TikTok videos by Monday, . Mashable reported that the #deviouslick tag had received more than 175,000,000 views.



TikTok took a hard line on Wednesday and redirected search results to the viral stunt. It removed videos with this tag from YouTube, while encouraging users to be kind to teachers.

Our community is expected to be responsible online as well as offline. To discourage this behavior, we are removing and redirecting search results and hashtags to our Community Guidelines. Kindly be respectful of your teachers and schools. pic.twitter.com/mIFtsYwFRb TikTokComms (@TikTokComms September 15, 2021

TechCrunch was told by a TikTok spokesperson that “we expect our community stay safe and to create responsibly” and they do not permit content that encourages or facilitates criminal activity. To discourage this behavior, we are redirecting search results and hashtags to our Community Guidelines.

It’s difficult to tell which videos were fake and which ones are real. However, this trend has teachers and parents all over the country worried. School administrators in Las Vegas reported that students were stealing speed limits signs, fire alarms as well as soap dispensers from their classrooms. Portland’s high school also saw a whole building of soap dispensers disappear — not a good start for another school year.

Publited at Thu 16 Sep 2021, 01:33.54 +0000