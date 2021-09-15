Update WARNING: Software error reported by owners of the PlayStation 4

Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/latest/PS4″ rel=”tag” target=”_blank”>PS4 update. Download Patch 9.0 is now available, however those who have already completed it warn that there are some serious issues. - Advertisement - Although the update is less than one GB in size, it reportedly contains some significant issues that could cause consoles not to work properly. Your PS4 console will run slower after installing the patch. This can lead to more serious issues with PS4 owners who are unable or unwilling to reboot their device in order for them access the PlayStation Store, switch menus, and/or use other functions.

PlayStation owners are discussing these issues online. One user reported: - Advertisement - WARNING! “WARNING! This update has just bricked your console. After restarting my console after installing the update, the PlayStation logo appears and the blue light pulses on the console for approximately a minute. The console then shuts off. It does exactly the same thing. The post was updated with the information that the user affected was able boot his console in Safe Mode after downloading and installing the update. They also advised that their game saved data was stored on cloud to avoid any problems in the future. Reddit user “My PS4 downloaded the update, but I can’t get it to install.” After the system reboots, an error code is displayed before the system completes the installation. Since I cannot update, PSN is not accessible.

- Advertisement - One other adds, “My Internet is perfectly good but I still take half an hour just to view a YouTube video of 15 minutes.” Users have not reported any issues installing the most recent update. They have also experienced no slowdown in their console’s performance. Twitter’s PlayStation Support Team has not shared any information on the current problems or their potential duration. Ask shared the following advice after a user raised concerns about installing the update: Thank you. “Please reinstall your system software. You will need to delete everything from your console. Download the reinstallation file to initialize your console. These are the official patch notes that the PS4’s new update should do.

The main features of the software upgrade: On the PS4 consoles, you can view your trophies from PS5 games.

You can view PS5 trophy lists in Trophies. The trophy list can be viewed on your profile screen, under the “Games” tab.

We’ve made the following changes to Messages:

You can delete a group if you are the owner. Open the options menu and select [Delete Group] to delete a group. You can delete any group and it will disappear for everyone. You can also choose to leave a group you are only able to join while you’re blocking someone. Groups that contain other players won’t be yours. Additional updated features You can access your PS4 from any Android, iOS/iPadOS or iOS device using the PS Remote Play App. The following changes have been made to parental controls

A notification will be sent to the PS4 or PlayStation App when a child asks for communication features. A notification will be sent to the child when the parent/guardian approves, denies or ceases allowing them to use communication tools for games.

Now you can choose whether to get notifications via email or on your PS4 about any new products, special offers, and other information. To do so, go to [Settings] > [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Communication Preferences].

