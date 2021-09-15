Xbox is a place where everyone can play. From game design to hardware design to development, Xbox has a diverse team that positively influences the creation and delivery of products and services that make gaming accessible and possible. We believe that our community’s pledge to inclusion is rooted in our roots. We are proud of where we came from, how our communities and families have contributed to our success, which we carry with us everywhere we go and with everything we do. Our culture unites us because of our shared sense of belonging. This includes the many languages and regions we come from, including Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Colombia. Our shared experiences are what unites us, and our unique contributions to the world strengthens them.

As avid consumers of U.S. media and pop culture as a child, it was gratifying to see Latino and Hispanic creators get more recognition and increased representation in media, television and games. Xbox Game Studios’ Forza Horizon is an example. It authentically recreates Mexico as it was in its natural beauty and celebrates the geography and culture of the country.

Hispanic/Latino members are becoming an increasingly important part of the tech sector. We are able to share our personal stories and build upon them. Future generations should be encouraged to enter the gaming industry to continue their meaningful creations and authentic storytelling.

We hope to highlight our diverse voices as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month here at Xbox. Here are some ways Xbox celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and how you can get involved and make an impact.



Microsoft Rewards for Xbox





Microsoft Rewards Members in the United States may earn points to support Latinx Gaming. This nonprofit connects Latinos in gaming and promotes culture appreciation in games/game-related content and gives a platform for Latinx and Hispanic communities to lift each other up. Members of Rewards may choose to donate their points to Care. This organization works in over 100 countries, including Latin America and Latin America, to help people live better lives, end poverty, and promote social justice. CARE has been responding to Haiti’s devastating earthquake aftermath with food and cash assistance.

Xbox users can get Microsoft Rewards points by playing and purchasing Xbox games. You can redeem points for real rewards. Sign up today , and make a donation through Xbox.



Explore Movies and Games Curated By Hispanic Communities at Microsoft





We will be highlighting movies and games made by Hispanic communities and television shows that feature Latino and Hispanic creators and protagonists.

Here are some highlights of the complete games collection. These include games that were made in Latin America and have subtitles and audio interface translated into Spanish and Portuguese. There is also a selection of protagonists and playable characters.

Forzahorizon 5 (Available to pre-order right now) Explore Mexico’s vibrant open-world landscapes with endless, thrilling driving fun in hundreds of some of the most powerful cars. S, Xbox One, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC and Cloud Gaming (Beta). Also available via the Forzahorizon 5 Premium edition Early Access.

Cris Tales– Cris Tales were developed by Dreams Uncorporated, a Colombian developer studio. Cris Tales is a delightful fantasy world that draws inspiration from the Colombian cities and cultures. As you play, look into the past and act in the present to see how your actions affect the future.

Tactical – You play as Gabriel Diaz, the father of Kait Diaz, a beloved Gears5 protagonist. This fast-paced turn-based strategy game is exciting. This title is available in Spanish, Portuguese and French.

– revives the story of a tiny robot who seeks to restore the past in a large world. The game was also awarded the “Best Game From Brazil” award at Brazil’s Independent Games Festival.

Forager – The exploration sandbox from Argentina features puzzles, fighting and resource management in a charming 2D world.

Rock of Ages3: Make & Break – Developed in Chile by ACE Team, Rock of Ages3 is a tower defense game and an arcade action game with Monty Python-esque humor.

The best movies from the TV and movie collection, including creators and movies with Spanish or Portuguese audio leads and educational views and family entertainment, include:

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” This movie features a Latino cast and tells the story of Dora’s journey through Peru in search of her parents. It also explores the history of Incan civilisation.

“Pose”– MJ Rodrigues plays the lead character in this drama that was nominated for a Golden Globe. Her Afro-Latina heritage is also reflected on the show. This series follows the legendary house moms of New York City’s underground ball culture. It also has the most recurring LGBTQIA+/trans actors in a scripted series.

La Llorona – Written and directed by Jayro Bustamante from Guatemala, La Llorona explores strong themes that are relevant to Indigenous cultures.

The “Book of Life” – This animated movie is a colorful celebration of Mexican culture. It follows the story of a couple who are in love and go against their family’s expectations.

The collections are available on both the Microsoft Store for Xbox and the Microsoft Store for Windows in Argentina and Brazil. Both the Xbox Store and Windows Stores offer the ability to search for Latino and Hispanic community picks by using related keywords such as “Hispanic”, and “Latinx”. All content is subject to change depending on where it’s located.



Forza Franchise Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month





Xbox joins the Forza team in celebrating Latino and Hispanic communities’ rich cultural heritage.

Use #ForzaHHM and share livery designs that are inspired by Latino or Hispanic heritage. Our favorite designs will be featured in-game by @ForzaMotorsport 7 or @ForzaHorizon 4, and the featured designers will get in-game credit rewards. Submissions close September 29, at 11:59 PDT



Xbox Ambassadors share their stories





We are committed to supporting and encouraging community voices in the Xbox Ambassadors group. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month we spotlight stories from Xbox Ambassadors who are Hispanic or Latino. These are their stories.



Xbox Plays





In September and October, the Xbox Plays team will be continuing to incorporate cultural moments in our content by celebrating each community represented during Hispanic Heritage Month. These games will be featured on our channels, and we’ll also invite notable live-streamers to join us.

Every week, a new theme will be featured:

1st week – Hispanic/Latino Game Creators

2 second and 3 rd weeks – Hispanic/Latino community streamer takeover

4th week – Hispanic/Latino Protagonists

5th week – Hispanic/Latino Characters

Join the fun at https://www.twitch.tv/Xbox!



Enjoy Xbox Avatars Hispanic Heritage Gear





Xbox Avatars Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With New Collections! These shirts, hoodies, and other festive items are available for free! Grab your Hispanic Heritage Avatars Gear now!



Xbox Community Game Club Honors Hispanic Creators and Lead Characters





The Xbox Community Game Club provides a way for gamers to share and discuss their games weekly. We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring Hispanic- and Latino-authored games and those featuring Hispanic or Latino characters at the top. You can check in every week to find your next favourite game, and you can use #XboxGameClub for information about your favorite Hispanic or Latino characters and how they have impacted gaming. Join the Xbox Community Game Club

Play. Connect. The Impact Hub: Find out more at Microsoft’s Hispanic Heritage Month hub and the Xbox Hispanic Heritage Month community hub.