54gene, an African genomics company raises $25M in order to increase precision medicine capabilities

Global pharmaceutical research uses less than 3% African genetic material. This staggering disparity is not surprising considering that Africans and those of African descent have been reported to be genetically more diverse than other populations.

54gene, an African genomics startup has led the way in bridging the gap in global genomics markets since its launch in 2019. The company is now funded with $25 million of Series B financing to support its work.

The round follows a year since the company was founded by Dr Abasi Eneobong and two years following the closing of a $4.5million seed round.



54gene raised over $45,000,000 since its inception .

The majority of the genomes that have been analyzed in the world are from outside Africa. This continent is still a great source for new genetic information to aid drug discovery and health research

Here is the place where 54gene is useful. This research is used by the company to make sure that Africans receive future drug and medical breakthroughs.

In our last report on 54gene, the CEO Ene-Obong revealed that it uses voluntary donors to obtain genetic samples for its research.

This method still works. 54gene, however, decided to launch its own microarray and genetics lab in Lagos, last September, rather than relying on hospitals or third-party healthcare centres for samples. This was done in collaboration with Illumina, a U.S. biotech company.

Ene-Obong, speaking with TechCrunch said In addition the laboratory also offers whole-genome sequencing and whole-exome sequencing

We don’t want to bore you by the technical jargon, but this is why it’s important. While Genotyping is only capable of revealing 0.02% to an individual’s genetic code, WGS can reveal almost all of that person’s DNA.



Although it only represents 1.5% of human DNA, it contains approximately 85% known variants of disease-related genes.



These three enable the company to advance genomics research in Africa and increase its capacity to assist scientists and researchers there .

Innovation in healthcare tech takes time, unlike fintech or other rapidly-moving industries like ecommerce. 54gene, one of few startups within the sector or even Africa that has gone from seed stage to Series A in less than two years.

This kind of speed makes it difficult to believe that the company has any real success. The CEO responds affirmatively when I question him about the progress made in African genomics research.

The CEO also stated that the company has increased its biobanking capabilities by 5x since setting up its first laboratory.



54gene’s last raise saw it have a biobank with 60,000 samples. Ene-Obong’s comments suggest that the company, which has been around for two years, currently holds a biobank of over 300,000. This is close to what it hopes to have in place to handle 500,000.



The recruitment and training talent is another. This data will be used to create and analyze insights that can help the company in its drug discovery endeavors.

Nigeria is short of qualified clinicians. With the majority leaving the country in large numbers, it’s easy to see that it is a huge win for the company. 54gene is aware of this and plans to make use of some new funding to train and recruit more specialists.

It can also be funded with other funding to expand its capability in precision medicine clinical trials, targeting identification, validation and sequencing. Its expansion to the African continent is also important.

54gene must form partnerships to help with its expansion. Ene-Obong reports that 54gene has been in various stages of discussions with additional partners since the recent partnership between the company, the Tanzania Human Genetics Organization. He was not open to sharing their identities.

He said that were excited by our Africa-first strategy, which will allow us to expand into countries in East and West Africa.

54gene hired Michelle Ephraim and Colm O’Dushlaine and Peter Fekkes and Teresia and Jude Bost to accomplish this goal. All of these individuals have decades of experience with companies such as Leica Biosystems and Regeneron Genetic Centre, Novartis and Celgene and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

This round was led by Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund. Adjuvant Capital was the lead investor in this round. Plexo Capital and Endeavor Capital were also involved.

Publiated at Thu 16 Sep 2021, 08:03:45 +0000