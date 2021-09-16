Chelsea’s latest injury: Thomas Tuchel may be without 2 players in Tottenham clash

Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/football/teams/17/chelsea” target=”_blank”>Chelsea boss Tottenham on Sunday afternoon as they look to build on their unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign.

Chelsea were in spectacular form in the first half of this season, as Tuchel works his magic in West London.

After a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, the Blues began their season by beating Arsenal 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.

After fighting to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, Tuchel’s team took away a point from Anfield. Despite being down to 10 players at the end of the first half.

Last Saturday saw Chelsea get three points more after beating Aston Villa by 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Blues are currently second on the Premier League table, behind Manchester United. They have also won three games and drawn this season.

