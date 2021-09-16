Chelsea’s latest injury: Thomas Tuchel may be without 2 players in Tottenham clash

Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/football/teams/17/chelsea” target=”_blank”>Chelsea boss Tottenham on Sunday afternoon as they look to build on their unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign.
Chelsea were in spectacular form in the first half of this season, as Tuchel works his magic in West London.
After a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, the Blues began their season by beating Arsenal 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.
After fighting to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, Tuchel’s team took away a point from Anfield. Despite being down to 10 players at the end of the first half.
Last Saturday saw Chelsea get three points more after beating Aston Villa by 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Blues are currently second on the Premier League table, behind Manchester United. They have also won three games and drawn this season.
READ MORE: Leeds gives green light for PS25.5M transfer agent talks out
The German boss faces a time crunch to make N’Golo Kane fit to play, and Christian Pulisic is likely to be left out.
Kante, who sustained an ankle injury in Chelsea’s match with Liverpool in August, was taken off the pitch at half-time.
He originally joined the France team for three World Cup qualifiers, but he pulled out prior to their encounter against Bosnia.
The injury was originally suffered by the energetic midfielder last month as he warmed up for Villarreal’s UEFA Super Cup final win.
After making a comeback from the bench, Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0. He then fell ill a week later.
Kante was able to return to training but was not deemed sufficiently fit to face Zenit on Tuesday.
Pulisic was meanwhile eliminated an hour after USA’s qualifying win over Honduras at 4-1 World Cup.
After sustaining an injury to his ankle, the winger was able to return home on crutches.
Pulisic was able to score against Palace on the first day, but he hasn’t been in action since. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out from Liverpool’s match with Arsenal.
Tuchel stated Monday that Christian did not train alongside us in preparation for his Champions League match.
“N’Golo attended two sessions yesterday, and today. But the Champions League match is too soon for him.”
Publiated at Thu 16 Sep 2021, 16:38.09 +0000